Child dies in crash on State Route 9 south of Nooksack

WHATCOM ­— A child died in the collision of a car with a tractor-trailer rig on State Route 9 about three miles south of Nooksack on Wednesday, June 23.

The Washington State Patrol would not release any further details on identity of the child, who was a passenger with driver Sylvia K. Martinez, 26, of Bellingham.

The 2007 Kia Spectra 5 hatchback was southbound on the state highway at about 11 a.m., the patrol reported. A 2019 International tractor with a trailer driven by Harbarinder S. Tatla, 43, of Coquitlam, B.C., was northbound. The car first went left on the roadway, then reentered and was struck by the truck.

Drugs or alcohol are considered a factor, and the collision remained under investigation this week.

Martinez, not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital with injuries, and she remained in critical condition this week, a patrol spokesman said. She faces the possibility of a charge of vehicular homicide.