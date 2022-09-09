Christine “Chris” Carver, 64, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20 after a short, but heroic battle with cancer.

She was surrounded by her loving family.

Chris was born on Dec. 2, 1957 to Maryann and Raymond Carver in Yakima.

They moved around a lot, as her father pursued his dream to become a world renown writer of short stories and poems. Chris graduated in 1976 from Mountain View High School in El Monte, CA.

In 1979 Chris’s first daughter was born, Windy Michelle; in 1983 her second daughter, Chloe Alice; and in 1988 her third daughter, Heidi LaRae.

Chris loved her three girls beyond measure. They were her treasured gems.

Chris was a single mother who strove to show her daughters the value of family traditions, integrity and self-worth.

Chris graduated from Western Washington University in 1990 with a bachelors degree in human services. She went on to work in the health care sector.

In 1998, Chris met the love of her life, Jack “Ed” Kinnebrew Jr. They were inseparable and spent the last 24 years that way.

Chris was delighted to gain two step-daughters, Sarah and Sophie Kinnebrew, as well as two step-granddaughters, Anastasia and Kaleigh.

Chris cherished her family, especially her four grandchildren: Kateara, Caleb, Necessity and Shyloh.

Chris is survived by her life partner Ed, his daughters and granddaughters, her three daughters and four grandchildren, her mother Maryann, her brother Vance, her niece Jennifer, her first cousin/best friend Erin, and many other friends and relatives.

Chris was preceded in death by her father Raymond Carver.

Chris left a legacy of love and strength. She will be forever cherished and honored by her children and valued by her many loved ones.