Chris Crabtree

Chris Andrew Crabtree, of Lynden, born Dec. 25, 1940, graduated to Heaven on May 10, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice; his four children, Tami (Steve) Alderson, Traci Todd, Windy (Jay) Davidson and Andrew Crabtree; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol (Roy) Delong; and numerous other relatives.

Chris was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing, hunting and mountain climbing.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in Christ the King Church of Bellingham.