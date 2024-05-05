Christina ‘Chris’ Paul was born July 28, 1940 in Portland OR to Les and Ilse Lloyd. She died on May 01, 2024. Chris was the oldest of three children and was later joined by her twin brothers Darvel Lloyd (deceased) and Darryl Lloyd.

Growing up they had quite a life of adventure living at the Flying L Guest Ranch located at the base of Mt. Adams and traveling the world on a cargo ship along with living in Taiwan for a year.

At the age of 9, she started in 4-H with her first sheep project and a booming love of horses, Indian crafts, and Rodeo’s. Sheep led to spinning wool and beadwork led to weaving.

Chris graduated from Goldendale High School in 1958 and then went on to Washington State University where she met her husband Clarence L. Paul Jr.

After marriage Clarence and Chris moved to Whatcom County and bought the farm where they built a dairy operation from scratch. They milled the logs, designed the buildings, and expanded the herd and worked hard long days. They enjoyed raising their two children Jay and Tanya.

Farm life was full of milking, chores, riding horses and fixing cows. Christina became involved in the community while working long days tending to the farm.

Chris was active in 4-H as a leader of the Northwest Livestock Club, started up and was manager of the Whatcom County Youth Fair and she started up the Lynden Jr. Livestock Sale.

Chris learned to spin and weave and treasured her time learning the Navajo weaving style and her friends in the Gourmet Weavers group. She always wanted a local rodeo and helped start the Lynden PRCA Rodeo. She supported the Cattlemen’s Association and all various

FFA Chapters and 4-H Clubs. She cherished her time at the Jansen Art Center and taught classes on spinning and weaving. She loved the Tractor Pulls at the Antique Tractor show and attended many auctions and always looked forward to clerking at the Meridian Equipment Auction.

Her life revolved around friends and family of which she had many. Each held a special place in her heart.

Chris is survived by her daughter Tanya (Douglas) Dostal and their children Kenneth (Ali) Reeck, Kaitlyn (Jared) Reeck, Kelsey Reeck, Jessica (Lee) Campbell, Evelyn (Conrad) Geier and Michael Dostal along with nine great-grandchildren.

Grandson Orin Paul and granddaughter Brittany (Mike) Hawkins with two great-grandchildren, brother Darryl Lloyd, sister-in-law Joan (Mike) Lanpher and their daughters Kelly (Mike) Langston and Terry (Jeromy) Sewell.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Ilse Lloyd, brother Darvel Lloyd, her husband Clarence L. Paul Jr. and his Parents Clarence L. Paul and Esther Paul and son Wesley Jay Paul.

“And when my time is finished, Friend Just lay me ‘neath the sod Up in a high mountain meadow at the foot of the throne of God.

A service will be scheduled at a future date high in the mountains of the country she loved.

Should you wish to donate she encourages you to support the Whatcom County Youth Fair and the Jansen Art Center.