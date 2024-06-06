Christine VanderYacht, 64, passed away at her Lynden home unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Christine was born May 19, 1960 in National City, California to Lyle and Alta Ruth (Burt) Calkins. Christine has an older sister Anita Dunnigan and a younger brother Harold Calkins.

She graduated from Bellingham High School and then Bellingham Technical College with a dental assistant degree. Christine was a dental assistant for 30 years.

Christine enjoyed shopping and coffee with friends and anything strawberry. She had a passion for servanthood, was a caretaker of children and the elderly, and loved caring for and taking her grandchildren on adventures. Christine had a strong Christian faith and was a lifetime member of Cornwall Church. She especially enjoyed running the Espresso stand at church and chatting with everyone that came by for coffee.

Christine is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dean VanderYacht; daughters, Natalie Almquist and Michelle Zoerink (Branden); and grandchildren, Jackson Kohrs, Rylan Craig, Andi Zoerink and MaKenzie Zoerink. She will be greatly missed by her mother Alta Ruth Calkins, sister Anita Dunnigan (Patrick), brother Harold Calkins, mothers-in-law, Nancy VanderYacht and Grace VanderYacht, brothers-in-law Duane VanderYacht and David VanderYacht (Vonda); and nieces and nephews Amy Gonzalez (Dadney), Heidi O’Ferrall, Bryce VanderYacht (Katie), TJ VanderYacht, and Brenna VanderYacht.

Christine is preceded in death by her father Lyle Calkins and father-in-law Gary VanderYacht.

Memorials in Christine’s name are suggested to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Cornwall Church in the loft.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.