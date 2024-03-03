Christy ‘Grizzly’ Baisden

Christy Lynn “Grizzly” Baisden, born Sept. 17, 1959, age 64, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2024, at an adult family home in Birch Bay. Christy was born with Down Syndrome and was not expected to live beyond two years of age. When she turned 60, we asked her how old she would be on her next birthday and she responded with, “The big seven-O.”

When Christy was 10 years old, she won a gold medal in swimming, that was presented to her by Jim Whittaker and Ethel Kennedy in Seattle. Christy graduated in 1981 from Redwood Park Special Ed. High School in Bellingham.

She spent most of her life in Washington State but was also privileged to spend two years in Taiwan and took numerous trips back to West Virginia to visit her grandparents. She was a long-time member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Deming and loved attending services. She had an amazingly good memory and, after all these years, she was still able to remember all the names of her graduating class. When one of us couldn’t remember someone’s birthday (we think that it was because she got cake and ice cream), anniversary, phone number, etc. Christy was the first one we would ask and she would tell us without hesitation.

Christy was always very happy, sassy and didn’t take flak from anyone. She loved everybody and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a social butterfly, and we are grateful that she was welcomed and accepted by our entire community. She was the light of our family and kept all of us on our toes. She liked to joke and kid with people, and would always have a quick comeback. Her favorite one being, “What am I, a possum?” So, everybody in the family called her possum. She was a long-time sports fan who loved her Mt. Baker teams, Seahawks, and Mariners, and would make bets her father on who would win or lose, and most of the time she was always right. She was also a huge animal lover and cherished every dog that she ever owned. Christy was a huge fan of Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, The Price is Right, and Wheel of Fortune. She was a long-time member of the Welcome Senior Center and enjoyed going there for lunch and cards on Thursdays.

She looked forward to birthdays, holidays, Christmas, family get-togethers, and Santa Claus, of course. For many years, she would leave food and drink on the table for Santa, and Santa would always enjoy the treats left out for him and write her a letter. She kept every letter in a book that she cherished.

Christy passed still believing in Santa Claus.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Susan Blockley and Lennie and Robert Baisden Sr.; her aunt, Dwight Brunk; uncle, Bill Blockley; and niece, Sarah Baisden.

Christy is survived by her parents, Robert and Wilna (Blockley) Baisden; her three brothers, Troy (Tammy), Rob (Liz), and John (Jolene), all of Deming, WA; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her cherished and dear friends, Shirley Lagerway and Lin and Terry Johnson and family.

The family would like to thank Eden Hospice and Julie’s Bayview Adult Family Home for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Peter’s Mission, 205 12th St. Lynden, WA 98264, or to a charity of your choice.

A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6210 Mt. Baker Hwy, Deming, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon. A graveside service will follow at St. Peter Cemetery (9330 Heady Road, Sumas). All are welcome back to the church for a reception.

