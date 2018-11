The American Legion Kulshan Post 154 and the city of Ferndale will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Pioneer Pavilion Community Center (2007 Cherry St.) on at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will pay tribute to those who have served, including a reading of Flanders Field and remarks by Mark Aamot. The…

