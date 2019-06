‘Great Ferndale Alien Abduction’ runs through July 19 By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — It’s midsummer mystery time again in Ferndale, and this year the mystery is taking on a decidedly more science-fiction feel. The Great Ferndale Alien Abduction begins Monday, July 1, as the City of Ferndale releases the first clue on its Facebook…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now