Clarence Orr

Clarence Edwin Orr Jr. “Ed” of Lynden, passed away early Saturday morning Oct. 2 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham.

Ed was born on Aug. 6, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia to Clarence Sr. and Symanthia Orr. He was one of eight children. Ed graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio. Ed served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Soon after returning from Vietnam, Ed married and settled in the Seattle area and had three children. He and his first wife divorced. Ed remarried and resettled in Lynden in 2000.

Ed is a published author and poet. His artwork and photography are recognized and have won awards worldwide.

After his naval service, he worked for John Graham Architectural Company and later became self-employed, owning a construction company with his wife. In Ed’s spare time, he enjoyed art, football, history, military memorabilia, weapons and classic cars. He looked forward to Republican Party events. Ed is survived by his wife Shari, daughters Jenny, Katy, and Beth; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, Mary his cat who misses him greatly, his brother Robert Orr, and various other niece and nephews across the country. Ed was good at staying in contact with his many Vietnam veteran friends from Whatcom County, Stivers High School group alumni, and friends in Dayton, Ohio. Ed is preceded in death by most of his siblings; and Peanut and Butter, our beloved feline fur babies who we lost in our house fire in 2009 and to whom we said we would “see you again one day.”

The graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in Greenwood cemetery with military honors from the U.S. Navy and local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #9301.

If you are unable to attend the service you may watch the service live streamed at www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring with details to be announced. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.