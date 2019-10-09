Clarence Vander Heiden

Clarence Dale VanderHeiden, age 76, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Seattle.

Clarence was born in Geddes, South Dakota, on Jan. 11, 1943, to Rean and Henrietta VanderHeiden. Clarence married Nancy Galloway on May 3, 1963, and they were later divorced in 1986.

He is survived by children Darin VanderHeiden and Todd VanderHeiden, both of the Seattle area.

He will be greatly missed by siblings Marvin (Maureen) VanderHeiden, Gary (Kris) VanderHeiden and Eileen (Gordon) Harang, and numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

Clarence owned two gas/service stations in the Seattle area. Although he lived most of his adult life in Seattle, he always enjoyed coming back to Whatcom County to visit old friends and family.

A combined graveside service with his mother, Henrietta Chitwood, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service in North County Christ the King Community Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.