Community calendar for Dec. 18, 2024

Dec. 20 Schimmel Showcase: Jon Mutchler The Jansen Art Center’s Dec. 20 Schimmel Showcase will feature Jon Mutchler. Show starts at 11 a.m. Mutchler will weave and incorporate his jazz, classical and popular piano-playing skills on familiar holiday themes and songs. Mutchler is a music graduate from Western Washington University and is heavily involved in…
