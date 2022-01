Sweet N’ Juicy at Main Street Bar & Grill Main Street Bar & Grill presents Sweet N’ Juicy, at 9 p.m. Feb. 5. Main Street Bar & Grill is at 2005 Main St., Ferndale. The Fruit are coming to Main Street. Lose yourself in a night of laughter and dancing with Sweet N’ Juicy, the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now