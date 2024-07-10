Community calendar for July 10, 2024

Through Aug. 23 Farmtunes Bellewood Farms & Distillery will host its summer concert series, Farmtunes, from 6-9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 23. The family friendly concerts present artists from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Farmtunes begins July 5 with the traditional bluegrass of Lynden-based Queen’s Bluegrass. The other acts are folk artist Michael Dayvid, July 12;…
