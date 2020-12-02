Cora Vander Woude, at the age of 96, ended her earthly voyage on Nov. 26, 2020, and passed into glory to see her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She spent the last few years of her life residing at Lynden Manor. Cora was born in Modesto, California, to parents Leonard and Elizabeth (Tukker) Zwyns. Cora was baptized at the First Christian Reformed Church in Ripon, California, by Rev. John De Jong. When she was 1, the family, including older brother Peter, moved to Lynden. Cora received her formal education at Lynden Christian School, graduating from the 8th grade.

She did a variety of housekeeping jobs and later she worked at Woolworths in Bellingham.

On Aug. 8, 1947, Cora married Peter Vander Woude and they lived in Lynden the first few years of their marriage. This young couple then moved to the country to a home with two acres on the Bartlett Road. They lived there for over 45 years and had two sons.

Peter and Cara spent many hours during the first years of retirement volunteering at the Hope Office. After her husband passed away in 2001, Cora stayed on the home place for a few years before moving into Lynden.

She enjoyed working in the kitchen preparing delicious meals and desserts of which her family always had generous portions. Cora also enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and tending to her flowers in the yard. She crocheted many beautiful doilies and afghans over the years. Cora devoted many hours in retirement to making baby blankets for various organizations and charities. The last couple of years she was unable to do her work due to failing eyesight.

Cora is survived by her sons Leonard (Teresa) Vander Woude of Bellingham and Douglas (Mary) Vander Woude of Lynden; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Peter in 2001, brother Peter in 2000, six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.

A graveside service in honor of Cora will be held in Monumenta Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Project Hope, 205 S. British Columbia Ave. Suite 1, Lynden, WA 98264; Whatcom Hospice, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; or Helping Hands, c/o First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.