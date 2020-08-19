Council approves zoning text changes

Amendments simplify language, allow for more residential uses By Brent Lindquist [email protected]   FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council approved a pair of ordinances intended to add some flexibility to the process of developing property in Ferndale.   The first zoning text amendment ordinance Monday dealt with mixed-use commercial zones. The code changes relate to the minimum…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now


Email Brent at [email protected]