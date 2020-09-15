Council extends Catalyst Program deadline

Council also approved 2021 Organizational Grants Program recipients By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council voted at its Sept. 8 meeting to extend the construction deadline for the city of Ferndale’s Downtown Catalyst Program by another year. Project slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the extension, which the council approved 5-0…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in