Council extends Catalyst Program deadline

Council also approved 2021 Organizational Grants Program recipients By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council voted at its Sept. 8 meeting to extend the construction deadline for the city of Ferndale’s Downtown Catalyst Program by another year. Project slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the extension, which the council approved 5-0…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now