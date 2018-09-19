Council passes property tax exemption

Ordinance temporarily exempts new multi-family development from property taxes By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Multi-family housing development is now a bit easier and a little cheaper in Ferndale. The Ferndale City Council approved a two-year property tax exemption for new multi-family housing at its meeting Monday, in an effort to encourage new residential opportunities…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Log in