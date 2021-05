BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom County Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, to start a review of mineral resource lands in the county. In the commissioners’ packet are six mineral resource land (MRL)-related items including: a countywide review of designated MRLs, three site-specific MRL expansions, and two MRL overlay…

