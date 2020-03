Two added over weekend, two more Tuesday By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM ­— The fourth and fifth confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the county were announced on Tuesday. Updates will be made by the Whatcom County Health Department before noon each day. The March 18 update was at 11:28 a.m. March 18. The five…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now