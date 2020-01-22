Curtis Atneosen

Curtis Gene Atneosen, 81, passed from this life into eternal life at his home in Lynden. He was born in St. James, Minnesota, a son of Clarence and Helen Atneosen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Dennis Atneosen and sister Sandra Gail Van Fossen.

He is survived by his wife, Katharine Atneosen; daughters Kristi Thies (Cliff) and Kari Olson (Todd); son Keith Atneosen (Lauren); brother Larry D. Atneosen (Susan); sister Linda D. Perrault (Dale); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Faith service was on Jan. 18.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Curt’s honor to Lutheran Brethren World Missions, International Christian Response or Samaritan’s Purse.