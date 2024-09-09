Dale B. French, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024, at the age of 92. Born on Nov. 4, 1931, Dale lived a fulfilling life, marked by dedication to his family, community, and profession.

Dale spent his early years in Selah, WA, before moving to Whatcom County where he met his wife, Wilma Verduin. They began a life leading to 72 years of marriage. Dale graduated from the University of Washington in 1958, where Wilma worked while Dale earned his degree in civil engineering.

Dale and Wilma settled in Anacortes, where he worked for Snelson. Later, Dale worked for Wilder Construction and then created a partnership, Colt Construction.

In 1970, Dale and his family moved to Lake Samish. There, they built their home and became integral members of the Lake Samish community, enjoying the lake, forming lasting friendships and contributing to the local environment.

Dale is survived by his wife Wilma; his son James (Lynn) French; his daughter Robin French Heath; his granddaughters Lisa French, Jamie (Kyle) Anderson, Haylee (John) Shea, and Karlee Heath; and his great-granddaughters Taya and Livi Anderson.

Dale’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him. A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 16, 2024 at the Squalicum Boathouse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Whatcom County Hospice Foundation or Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory.