Dale DeWaard

Dale Abram DeWaard went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 22.

Dale was born May 16, 1952 in Bellingham. He was the third of seven children born to parents Joe and Henrietta (Kornelis) DeWaard.

Dale graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1972. He worked on the family dairy farm for many years. He was always very prompt, never needing an alarm clock even for the early morning milkings.

Dale had a gentle nature and always expressed his thankfulness when someone would pay him a visit. He would ask about the family and enjoyed hearing about what everyone was doing.

For many years, Dale could be seen walking on the Guide heading to or from the many coffee shops around Lynden. Many friends and neighbors would stop and give him a ride or visit with him over coffee, for which he and his family were very appreciative. He enjoyed many fishing outings with Chuck and Cheryl. He loved the warmth of the sunshine, all kinds of animals, boating, collecting toy farm tractors and implements, dill pickles, and his immaculate 1966 Chev Impala.

Dale spent his last years at North Cascades Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bellingham. The family is very thankful for the wonderful care he received from many health care workers over the years.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Cheryl DeWaard, brother-in-law Jim Bouma, and special friend Nancy.

Dale is survived by his siblings, Stan (Harriet) DeWaard, Joanne (John) Odens, Terry (Karen) DeWaard, Chuck DeWaard, Sharon Bouma and Joel (Ruth) DeWaard, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held in Monumenta Cemetery on Tuesday, April 26 at 2:15 p.m. followed by at 3 p.m. memorial service at Mountain View Christian Reformed Church, 6678 Old Guide Road.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.