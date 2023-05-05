Dale Henry Dykstra left us on May 2, 2023 at the age of 81.

To honor the memory of Dale, we are holding a celebration of his life on Aug. 19 2023 at Greenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wiser Lake Road in Lynden. We invite anyone who knew Dale to attend and remember his wonderful life.

Dale was the son of Henry and Clara Dykstra of Lynden. Vietnam War veteran, father of four children, lived in Bellingham for many years. Retired at 61 enjoying many years of farming, restoring classical cars and NASCAR, going to every major NASCAR event.

Dale has four children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded by his mother and father and three sisters.