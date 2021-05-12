Daniel Colacurcio Sr., age 93, of Blaine, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, finishing his race and meeting his Savior Jesus face to face.

Dan was born in Seattle on Aug. 22, 1927, to William and Christina (Peppi) Colacurcio. As a child Dan lived with five brothers and three sisters on a farm where they raised vegetables to sell at Pike Place Market. After completing his junior year of high school, with his parents’ permission Dan joined the U.S. Marines at 17 years old and served in World War II as a gunner on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington. After the war, Dan was honorably discharged and returned home where he finished his senior year of high school and met his sweetheart, Dorthy Mae Grant. The two married in 1950 and had five children. Dan lived a full life — working in Alaska building the Alaska Highway, selling vacuums door to door, and eventually opening his own appliance store before retiring to Semiahmoo to manage his investments and spend more time with his family.

Dan was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He spent most of his time with the people he loved. He loved meeting and talking to new people and had a gift for making newcomers feel like family — something that anyone who attended one of his annual Fourth of July picnics could tell you. He loved nature, whether that was enjoying the view of the ocean and eagles from his log cabin on Birch Point, walking through the gardens to admire the flowers, vegetables and fruit trees, or watching the deer, geese and cows that he was so fond of. The legacy Dan leaves is his family in whom he instilled values of generosity, a love of nature, and most importantly the unconditional love of family.

Dan is survived by his children, Dan (Kathy) Colacurcio Jr., Frank (Dyan) Colacurcio, Diane (Jeff) Coston, Kathy (Pat) Harkins and Chris (Kathy) Colacurcio; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his dear friend Sue Richmond; his dear friends Jim and Audrey Block; his brother, Pat Colacurcio; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Christ the King Church located at 4173 Meridian St., Bellingham. For anyone who cannot make it, a livestream of the event will be available at https://boxcast.tv/view/colacurcio-memorial-txtjfma0uc6d3i0xgexd (use password ColacurcioMemorial).

Please share your memories of Dan at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.