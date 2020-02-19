Daniel Smiley was born July 13, 1927, in Chicago and graduated from Tilden High School there. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II 1945-46.

Daniel graduated from Woodrow Wilson Community College of Chicago and attended St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, Kansas. In 1954 he lived in New York City for two years as office manager on the 29th floor of the Chanin Building across from Grand Central Station. He then became a sales rep and for 21 years resided in various New Jersey locales, ending in Wyckoff. In 1977 he moved to Walnut Creek, California, and in 1983 to Bellevue, Washington. Finally, in 2003 he moved to Lynden to be near children and five special grandchildren.

In 1971 Dan married the love of his life, Elfriede (Elfie) Hummel Smiley, in Brielle, New Jersey. He retired in 1988 after a 40-year sales career with Viskase/Union Carbide Corp. during which he traveled extensively throughout the United States. In retirement, he became interested in computers, spending a few hours daily selling and marketing. He was a youth sports fan, especially of high school sports including soccer, football, basketball and volleyball.

And always he was a concerned and loving husband, brother and dad.

Daniel is survived by sons Eric Smiley of Seattle and Drew (Nicole) Smiley of Lynden; daughter Sharon Butler (Mark) of Lynden; grandchildren Alexa, Kendan and Trey Smiley and Corey and Kevin Butler.

He was predeceased by his wife Elfie in 2015; son Marcus in 2005; and all his siblings, brother Mark and sisters Adelaide and Pat, leaving Dan as the final survivor.

Dan was a longtime supporter of the USO and American Diabetes Association, and any memorial contributions may be given to these in lieu of flowers.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Lynden.