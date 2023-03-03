Darleen Deanna Collins

Darleen Denna Collins went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 20, after an honorable battle with dementia, even while retaining her best qualities to the very end.

Darleen was born April 6, 1947, in Upland, CA, to parents, Warren and Carola Collins. She was always eager to learn new things. Darleen graduated from Chaffey College with an AA degree and went on to earn her paralegal certificate from the University of La Verne College of Law.

Darleen worked as a secretary for many years and later as a department clerk for a defense contractor.

Darleen was an active member of DAR, serving as chapter librarian at the height of her involvement.

Darleen’s children from her marriage to Bill Mercer (1975–1994) brought her much joy. She was a homemaker and animal lover. Darleen enjoyed the arts and volunteering, especially at the local theater and museum.

Darleen was a member of CrossPoint Nazarene Church in Lynden. She enjoyed spending time with others, working on crafts, sewing, and quilting, as well as her church family and friend groups.

Darleen was smart, sweet, kind, thoughtful, giving, and loving to those around her and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Darleen is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Carola Merward; and her former spouse.

Darleen will be dearly missed by her son, John [Kerry]; her grandchildren: Wyatt, Morgan, Piper, and Dakota; her sister, Deena; and many of her beloved extended family and friends.

A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at CrossPoint Church in Lynden on Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CrossPoint Church in Lynden in Darleen’s honor.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.