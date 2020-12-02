Daryl Kooy

Daryl Craig Kooy was taken home to his heavenly Father on Nov. 25, 2020. He will be remembered for his love of God, family and friends.

Daryl was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in Bellingham to Don and Bernice (Hendricks) Kooy. He was born with Klinefelter’s Syndrome. Daryl attended Lynden Christian and Redwood Park schools. His home was with his friends and caregivers at Cascade Connections.

Daryl was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church and enjoyed Friendship Bible meetings for the mentally challenged. Daryl had a subtle sense of humor. He enjoyed a competitive game of Uno or going out for coffee, and he had a great interest in horses. He also enjoyed camping and traveling.

Daryl was employed by several restaurants in Whatcom County and had been on the janitorial team at Western Washington University.

Daryl will be greatly missed by his parents; sister Bev (Bill) Hughes of Port Angeles; brothers Loren (Martina) and Vance of Sedro-Woolley; as well as nephews, nieces and many cousins.

The family thanks the caregivers of Cascade Connection and Whatcom Hospice for their care and concern.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, there will be a graveside service at Monumenta Cemetery with Pastor Allen Likkel officiating. This service will be livestreamed onto the Facebook page of Gillies Funeral Home and also available to be seen following the actual service on Daryl’s memorial page as a part of Gillies Funeral Home’s website.

Contributions in Daryl’s name may be made to Cascade Connections, 1354 Pacific Place, Ferndale, WA 98248; or to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.