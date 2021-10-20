David Maricle

David (Dave) E. Maricle, age 65, died peacefully at home in his sleep on Oct. 12.

Dave was born in 1956 to Theodore and Dolores Maricle in Bellingham. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1974 and trained at Bellingham VoTech in the HVAC industry where he went from service tech to HVAC manager to VP HVAC division before beginning his 23-year teaching career at Bellingham Technical College.

Dave was very well known and respected in the community as an expert in his field.

In August 1976, Dave married his high school sweetheart, Gail Blair. They have two children, Angie (Desler) and David Michael, and one granddaughter, Lil, whom he loved and adored.

Dave never turned down anyone who came to him asking for help. He was the go-to guy whenever there was an unsolvable problem. He would think about the situation consciously and subconsciously until he found a solution.

After the passing of his first wife, Dave married Susan Oettel in June 1996, and they just celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Some of his interests included painting and fixing cars, snow and water skiing, racquetball, golfing, and going on a family campout every summer.

He also built and remodeled many homes over his lifetime using his extensive knowledge and creativity.

Dave is survived by Susan (wife), Dolores (mother), Angie Desler (daughter), David (son), Leif Desler (son-in-law), Lil (granddaughter), Lynn and Dave Kuwahara (sister, brother-in-law), Kathy Maricle (sister), Diane and Michael Sanna (sister, brother-in-law) and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Ted (father), Gail Blair (wife), Donna Jones (sister), and Jerry Hohl (brother-in-law).

Dave’s kindness, generosity, and sense of humor have touched many lives and the impact of his death will be felt by all who knew him.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park Chapel in Ferndale.

A private graveside service will be held at Sumas Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In honor of Dave, please wear a Hawaiian shirt if you have one.

For celebration of life updates, please visit Dave’s online obituary at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.