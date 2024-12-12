Dean Stacy, 79, of Lynden, passed away at his residence on Dec. 14, 2024, due to cancer of his lungs that was subsequently linked to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. He was surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones.

Dean was born on June 17, 1945, to Bill and Viola Stacy in Dinuba, California. Shortly thereafter, he and his family moved to Montague, California, where he spent most of his youth hunting and fishing in the Shasta Valley with his dad and brothers. After attending Yreka High School in 1963, he enrolled in the California National Guard before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps on Dec. 2, 1964.

After boot camp, Dean served two years aboard the USS Ranger (CV-61) as the captain’s orderly. The final year of that deployment ended in the South China Sea as part of the USS Ranger’s sustained combat operations against North Vietnam. After deployment, he came right home and married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Wilson, on Dec. 26, 1967.

On Jan. 30, 1968, the day of the Tet Offensive, Dean landed in DaNang, Vietnam, for his second tour of duty. A few months later, he was promoted to sergeant and moved to a new unit on Hill 55, southwest of DaNang. Dean would remain with the Hotel Company of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines of the 1st Marine Division, until his Honorable Discharge on November 15, 1968.

He and Ruth continued to live in Alameda, California, while Ruth attended nurses training until a visit to his in-laws, Barbara and Harold Bolt, made Dean fall in love with the mountains and waters of the Pacific Northwest. Dean and Ruth moved to Lynden in December 1969, and in 1970, Dean began a 37-year career with Mobil Oil in Ferndale.

When he arrived in Lynden, he quickly reverted to his childhood roots and began fishing and hunting all over the Pacific Northwest. His hunting trips took him all over Washington, northeastern Oregon, and the mountains of north central Idaho in search of elk. Dean’s fishing trips expanded the Puget Sound, the west side of Vancouver Island, and Rivers Inlet in British Columbia before he retired to fishing the Nooksack River. Nobody could outfish or outhunt him.

Growing up in Dean’s household meant his kids knew every outlaw country song, were subject to the dreaded “one finger hold,” and were reminded that any poor work ethic or behavior would not fly in the Marine Corps. When they really messed up, they were reminded that they would have never survived growing up in Montague. The jokes were all in jest, but his kids took it to heart and desperately wanted to make him proud and prove that they could survive Montague and the USMC.

After retirement, Dean enjoyed several more years of hunting and fishing and found a new love in his grandchildren. He ensured they had ample peanut butter and crackers and ice cream from The Green Barn. Occasionally, Dean would challenge his grandkids to a wrestling match, where the loser would be forced to “eat grass.” He doted on them all and loved bringing happiness to them. He was their Papa, and they all loved him so much.

Late in life, Dean became a caretaker for Ruth and was always by her side to help with day-to-day activities, but he still found time to sneak away to the river if the silvers were running. He took care of his wife up until his last few months, and it pained him that he could no longer help her. The years of cancer treatments had slowly taken their toll but were met with grit, toughness, and determination. Dean never uttered a complaint. His oncologist said that in 20+ years of treating cancer patients, he had never met anyone tougher.

Dads are meant to be heroes, though not all live up to that expectation. Dean did. His kids will cherish his stories of growing up in Montague, his many fishing and hunting trips, and, of course, his time spent in Vietnam. They hung on every word; now, those words are just memories. When we close our eyes on those warm summer nights, we will hear the whiz of an arrow hitting the target in the backyard, the majestic sound of him practicing his elk bugle and the occasional line from his favorite Willie Nelson song. We selfishly wanted more time but have found relief that his suffering has ended.

Dean Stacy is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Viola Stacy; his siblings, Bill Stacy, Joe Stacy, and Loretta Clark; his fellow Marine, Richard Triske (KIA, June 2, 1968); as well as some of the most loyal black labs a guy could ever have.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Stacy of Lynden, WA; his sisters, Linda Elliot and Shirley Frost of Montague; his three children, Tristan Stacy of Lewiston, Idaho; Erin (Jonathan) Keneipp of Seattle; and Shane (Courtney) Stacy of Laurel; his five grandchildren, Derek (Marissa) Luna, Drew Stacy, Kendall Stacy, Zak Stacy, and Jade Fitzwater; one great-grandchild, Cora Luna; numerous nieces and nephews, his best hunting buddy of 50 years, Stan Jensen, and loyal friends Brian Caven, Lindell Coots, and Dorie Nelson.

As per Dad’s request, there will be no service. His cremated remains will be spread on some of his favorite hunting and fishing grounds, with his parents and siblings in the Little Shasta Cemetery in Montague and one day with our mom at Greenacres in Ferndale.

Our family would like to thank the angels who walk this earth at the Bellingham Cancer Center, Whatcom Hospice, Serengeti Care, and Home Helpers. You treated our dad like your own, and we are forever grateful.

“Marines die, that’s what we’re here for. But the Marine Corps lives forever. And that means you live forever.”

