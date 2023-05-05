Deana Kay Sperry died 4/29/2023 peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones in Everson, Washington. She was 76 years old.

Deana was born in Bellingham, Washington 12/11/1946 to Carl and Clarice McKinney in Bellingham, WA. Deana and her siblings, Phil and Brenda, attended Birchwood Grade School in Bellingham. They then moved to the farmhouse on Mt. Baker Highway and graduated from Mt. Baker High School. She briefly attended college in Portland, Oregon before setting out in a different direction.

She married Lawrence G. Sperry on May 4th, 1966 in Bellingham, Washington. She served our country as a military wife supporting him for three years while being stationed in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and Atlanta, Georgia. After Larry finished his service, they returned to the Pacific Northwest. Upon their return to Bellingham, Deana and her husband both worked at Georgia Pacific in Bellingham, WA. They soon started a family and built a home in Everson, Washington. Deana then became a housewife and mom, supporting her husband and daughters in everything they did. She opened a tiny shop in her garage called Classy Trash where she sold her flower arrangements and wreath designs. Once Larry retired from Georgia Pacific, they purchased and ran the Sumas Liquor Store for many years. Fifteen years ago they built their dream home “up on the hill” and settled into retired life. She enjoyed sitting on the veranda, listening to music (especially the Eagles), a fine wine, margarita time, and good company. She loved taking care of her hummingbirds, reading, and sitting with Kitty in her lap.

Deana was a 45 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She served as President of Auxiliary Unit #212 in Sumas, Washington and also as President of the Auxiliary Unit #7 in Bellingham, Washington accumulating many Auxiliary awards for her immense efforts. She enjoyed finding ways to serve our veterans and their families. She spent many years traveling to the VA hospitals for the gift shop at Christmas. Deana and Larry were also editors of The Washington Legionnaire and the Evergreen News for many years. They worked hard to bring the news of the Department of Washington to all members. The American Legion family offered many lasting friendships and memories for her and her family.

Deana firmly believed in supporting our youth through service. She volunteered many years with the Campfire Girls of America, creating lasting memories for both her girls and girls throughout the county. She dedicated over 20 years to the education of young women on the workings of our government through her endless work with The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Washington Evergreen Girl’s State. She was a long-time staff and committee member, Assistant Director, and Director of the program. Deana and Larry helped set up the scholarship program that now awards participants in both of Washington’s Boys and Girls State programs. Deana and Larry also volunteered may years with The American Legion National Oratorical Contests held in Indianapolis, Indiana. They took pride in helping create opportunities for our youth to earn scholarships to further their education through the oratorical program.

An established personality with a wonderful sense of humor, as well as an equally strong sense of no nonsense, Deana lit up a room everywhere she went. Larry and Deana were part of a bowling league for many years, making life-long friends that became like family. They also took to the ocean for many years in the boat they called the TifTanDea. They enjoyed spending days at a time “Gunkholing in the San Juans”, finding small towns and great beaches throughout the islands. Larry and Deana were also known to just pack up and head down the road, no real destination in mind, just adventure and family time on the list. Deana was also the mastermind behind the infamous Labor Day Weekend Campout. What started as a few friends camping at the creek became a production of quite the shindig with cook-offs, sangria, yard games, and guests from across the country. It was an event that people waited and planned for all year. Many special memories were made!

Most importantly, as Tifany and Tandie built their families, Deana became the beloved “Gramma” to all her “babies”. She was always there for her family, her door and lap was always open. No call was left unanswered. She babysat when needed, never missed a chance to celebrate, had both fun and serious talks with the kids, and was able to explain and help with life’s problems in a way that only Gramma could. The grandkids say she made the best treats and gave the best hugs. She always made sure each of them felt very special, even though she was the most special of all.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Carl McKinney and Clarice (Bubbles) Hammond, her brother, Phil McKinney, and grandson Reuben Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by her best friend and husband of 57 years, Lawrence G. Sperry; her sister Brenda Hoefner and beloved sister-in-law Carol McKinney; her two Daughters, Tifany Sperry (Brett) and Tandie (Shea) Kirkpatrick; her grandchildren: Trevor Holleman, Kerrick Coleman, and Tristan, Emma, and Carson Kirkpatrick; Sally Kirkpatrick and Kate Andrew and their children. She also has many nieces and nephews and their children that will remember her with love.

She will be greatly missed by many, but as Emma says, “You will forever live in our hearts. It’s goodbye for now, but not forever.” It’s all hummingbirds and rainbows from here.

No service is planned at this time. Family is planning to have a gathering in her memory later in the summer. Donations can be made in Deana Sperry’s name to PeaceHealth Cancer Center with checks made payable to PH St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation. “Cancer Center Pt. Experience Fund” in the memo line. Mail to: 2901 Squalicum Parkway Bellingham, WA 98225