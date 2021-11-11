Deborah Renee’ Kortlever-Shea

Deborah (Debbi) Renee’ Kortlever-Shea was born in Fortuna California on April 10, 1960.

On Nov. 1, Debbi was taken by angels into the arms of Jesus Christ her Savior.

Debbi was preceded in death by her daddy Don on May 1, 2003.

Debbi is survived by her mother JoAnn/step father Raymond Kletke.

Her beloved Husband Keith, children Pauline JoAnn/Garrett, David/Chandra, Heather/April and many cherished grandchildren.

Brother Mark Kortlever/Gayle, Sister Sherri Dupris/Dean Step Brother David Kletke/Lien, Step sister Barbara Otonicar/Matthew, Diane Sullenberger/Todd.

Anyone who knew Debbi will remember her sense of humor, the smile, her loving and generous heart. She is sorely missed by all however we live with the Hope in Christ we shall see each other again.

Debbi’s interment will be held on Dec. 2 at Greenacres in Ferndale. Family only. There will be a celebration of Debbi’s life later in the spring.

Debbi’s verse that carried her through many years of suffering with MS: Isaiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS society or Hospice.