Dec. 6 deadline for municipalities, public entities to report flood damage

Businesses, individuals have no deadline to report, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office states Whatcom County, its tribes, cities, towns, port districts, water-sewer districts, school districts, park districts and non-profits have a deadline to report flood damage due to November’s atmospheric rivers. Public infrastructure damages must be reported to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Division of Emergency…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now