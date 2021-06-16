Dellis Miller

In the early morning hours of June 9, 2021, our Mom quietly slipped into Heaven to be reunited with her beloved husband Bob and to meet her Savior face-to-face.

Dellis was 95 years old, born in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, on March 16, 1926. She was the eldest of five children born to John and Helen (Haveman) Likkel. When she was a young girl of 8 or 9, the Likkel family made their way west to Grangeville, Idaho, then finally to Lynden, Washington, where Mom graduated from Lynden High School in 1945.

Dellis began working at the Boeing Company in Bellingham during World War II, becoming a “Rosie the Riveter” on B-29 airplane components. She then started work at Lynden Dairy Products (now Darigold) where she met Robert “Bob” Miller. After a four-month courtship, Dad proposed on Valentine’s Day and they were married on Aug. 18, 1948, and enjoyed 63 years together before Dad’s passing.

Mom and Dad were blessed with six children, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Mom’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and she treasured each and every one.

She is survived by her children: Brent (June) Miller, Evan Miller (fiance’ Deanna Willingham), Gale (Karen) Miller, Lynn (Jan) Miller, Luanne (Larry) Van Werven, and Carma (Jim) DeGroot; also sister Maxine Pilon and brother Berk Likkel.

Dellis was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2011, brother Dean and sisters Shirley and Fay.

Our parents were very active in their church, being charter members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and attending Grace Baptist Church for the past many years. They had a heart for missions and after retirement spent many summers at Victory Bible Camp in Alaska, often taking one or two of their grandchildren along with them.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Victory Bible Camp at 64741 S. Victory Rd., Glacier View, Alaska 99674, or to vbcalaska.org.

Our family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Among Friends Adult Family Home as well as Dr. Steve Alexander, who all so patiently managed Mom’s health over the years.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.