Dena Fishbourne

Dena E. Fishbourne, age 95, beloved mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

Dena was born Oct. 26, 1923, to Lambert and Lena Combee. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters Jennie Newell, Annie Keck, Mary Ann Cambell and Leona Workman. Dena is survived by her daughter Linda (Charles) Primm and grandson Daniel Primm.

Dena married Clayton Fishbourne on Aug. 15 1945. Dena accepted Christ as her Savior and Lord and she served as a faithful member at Lynden Assembly of God.

Dena was very giving to others in need, riding bicycle for the Lynden Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser, caring for Audrey Chronister, or assisting friends and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii 11 times with various friends and relatives. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, walking, and watching various sports.

Dena enjoyed living in Lynden all her life, except the last five years with Chuck and Linda in Puyallup.

A celebration of Dena‘s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Gillies Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The Lighthouse Mission, P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227; or Whatcom New Life Assembly Missionary Fund, 2290 Main St., Ferndale, WA 98248.

