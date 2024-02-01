Dennis Bajema, age 89, passed away on Oct. 17. He was the son of Harry and Tena Bajema of Lynden.

Dennis is survived by a son, Curtis, whose wife, Lori, served as Dennis’ guardian during his last several years.

Dennis is preceded in death by a sister Aileen; a brother, Larry and his firstborn son, Shane. A remaining brother, Arvell, lives in Meridian, Idaho.

Dennis was best known for his athletic ability, and in his final years expressed his faith in our Lord, Jesus.

Dennis is buried in the Lynden Cemetery.