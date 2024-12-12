Dennis “Denny” Hoekstra, age 76, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, of Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson’s and chronic Leukemia.

Denny attended Lynden Christian Schools. He married Patricia “Pat” Larson Crabtree on June 21, 1980.

Dennis was a journeyman electrician for many years. He worked at Dales Electric for approximately 32 years and finished his career at Express Electric for another seven years, retiring in 2014.

Denny loved being an electrician, solving problems, and making things work.

He enjoyed meeting the hundreds of people that he worked with along the way and continued doing electrical work in his mind every night until the very end.

Denny really enjoyed his monthly lunches with the guys he went to high school with.

In his young adult years, he earned his pilot’s license and loved flying.

His kids took him on an airplane ride for his birthday this year.

He loved keeping his yard looking good and working outside.

Denny loved attending Bellingham Christ the King. He was a believer whose greatest wish was to be an example of that.

Denny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pat Hoekstra, children Jon Hoekstra, Kent Crabtree, Kayleen Pryor (Brian), and Kristin Crabtree; grandchildren Andrew Crabtree (Leah), Samantha VanDiest, Amanda Mejia (Michael), Ian Coglianese, and Alanna Coglianese (Josh Peffer); 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed by sisters Julia Plagerman and Evelyn VanderVeen (Stan), sisters-in-law Glenda Hoekstra and Marge Hoekstra, brothers-in-law Ray Tjoelker, Walter Larson (Ann), and Richard Hazell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Denny is preceded in death by brothers Frank Hoekstra, Hank Hoekstra, and Melvin Hoekstra; sister Gertrude Tjoelker, brother-in-law Durwyn Plagerman, and sister-in-law Christine Hazell.

You are invited to join family and friends for a Memorial service at Bellingham CTK on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Dementia Support NW or give.ctk.blessing.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.