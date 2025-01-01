It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Chief Warrant Officer 3 retired Dennis J. Booth went to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2024, at the age of 77. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, he was the son of Alan and Helen Booth.

Dennis began his career in the United States Coast Guard at the age of 25. He was a decorated officer, serving for 22 years and earning the Coast Guard Achievement Medal multiple times. On Aug. 11, 1990, he married the love of his life, Sandra Booth. They moved to Westport, WA, where he finished out his career serving as commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor.

After retiring in 1994, they relocated to Whatcom County. Following his career in the military, Dennis received his bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, despite being a diehard University of Washington Huskies fan. He worked as a substitute teacher in multiple local districts and loved to coach sports. He spent several years coaching C team basketball at Blaine High School and JV baseball at Nooksack Valley High School. When Dennis decided to fully retire, he spent his free time tending to his hobby farm and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and school programs. He had many interests throughout the years, but nothing brought him as much joy as quality time with his wife and family.

Dennis is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Sandra Booth, brothers Doug Booth and Mike Booth, sons Troy Booth and Matthew Booth, daughter Tasha Brendible and stepsons Grant Van Harmelen, Maynard Van Harmelen, Dan Van Harmelen, Shaun Van Harmelen, Tim Van Harmelen, and their spouses. He was a loving grandfather to 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His warm embrace and generosity will be missed by all his family.

A private memorial service for his family will be arranged at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.