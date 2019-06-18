Diane Vander Veen

Diane Mary (Woudstra) Vander Veen, age 73, departed this life on June 10, 2019, to assume her new life in heaven as promised by our Lord and Savior. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Diane was born in Bellingham on April 20, 1946, to Martin and Geraldine Woudstra. On July 22, 1966, soon after graduating from high school, Diane married the love of her life, John Vander Veen. Diane was an energetic homemaker and dairy woman who loved her role as a wife to John and as a mother to their children, Laurie (Bill) Scheffer, Leslie (Greg) Thompson, Rick (Michelle) Vander Veen, Lynn (Mike) Wallace and Leah Vander Veen. She fostered a house of love, an honest day’s work, three good meals every day, and plenty of fun in between. She was a woman of strong Christian faith and made sure this was the foundation on which her family was built. Her zest for life was evident in so many ways. She enjoyed camping and fishing with the kids and grandkids every year. She was a true servant. If you supplied the coffee, she would be the first to arrive and the last to leave when help or a home project was needed.

After raising five strong children, her most cherished time was spent in the woods at the family cabin enjoying God’s creation and time spent with those she loved.

Diane is survived by her husband; children; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Jenette Geleynse, Betty Slusser and twin sister Donna Haynes-Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Lois Klein and Yvonne Harvey.

A celebration of life for Diane will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday July 14, at the Vander Veen cabin off Lindsay Road near Everson.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.