Dolores Schipper

Dolores (Bosman) Schipper, age 79 of Sioux Center, IA, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 8 at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Dolores was born to John and Hilda Bosman, on Jan. 19, 1943, in Sumas. She grew up in the Lynden area and graduated from Lynden Christian School in 1961.

After high school, Dolores worked for about three years at the Lynden Tribune, and then moved to Denver, Colorado where she met her future husband, Leland “Hap” Heusinkveld. They were married in 1967 and had three children: Brian, Bruce and Beth.

Throughout their marriage they lived in Sioux Center, Iowa and Denver, Colorado.

Dolores enjoyed cooking, baking, walking, and gardening, but what she really enjoyed was being a caretaker of her family and friends.

Dolores enjoyed making home cooked meals and chocolate baked goods. She was involved in the Free Grace Reformed Church in Middleburg, Iowa and later in the Ireton Reformed Church.

Her husband Hap died in a truck accident in 1985. She later married Walter Schipper in 1991 and moved to Ireton where they enjoyed gardening, fishing, and bus trips. Walter passed away in April of 2022.

Dolores is survived by her two sons: Brian Heusinkveld of Orange City, IA, and Bruce (Kim) Heusinkveld of Sioux Center and daughter, Beth (Travis) Tiedemann of Papillion, NE; her grandchildren: Carina Heusinkveld, Hannah Nunn, Brooke Heusinkveld, Alannah Olson, Brandon Tiedemann, Melissa Tiedemann and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Heusinkveld.

She is also survived by siblings: John (Arlis) Bosman of Lynden, Rich (Linda) Bosman of Lynden, Sandi Mehl of Birch Bay, Karen (Bob) Vonhof of Redding, CA, Evelyn (Randy) Kloostra of Byron Center, MI and Lynette (Phil) Walters of Haugan, MT; sister-in-law Ruth (Hank) Roghair of Orange City, IA; brother-in-law, Virg (Donna) Heusinkveld of Chandler, AZ as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents; a brother, Edward Bosman and her parents-in-law: Les and Etta Heusinkveld.

Dolores will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring nature, and love of family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center, Iowa with Pastor Rich Bosman officiating.

Interment followed the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center.

A recorded copy of the livestream of her funeral service can be seen at mfhonline.com/obituary/dolores-schipper.