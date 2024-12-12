Donald Delbert Rieland was born in Portland, OR, Jan. 5, 1943 and passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2024, at the age of 81. He was in his home in Ferndale, surrounded by his wife and family. He leaves a legacy of family and community.

At his heart, Don was always teaching. He believed in the best in everyone and delighted in solving problems and thinking outside of the box, especially with his students. Don was also an entrepreneur and full of ideas. He had numerous stories of odd jobs he and his sister did as children and he continued to be inspired by his ideas throughout his whole life. He was super creative and his ability to play on words kept us laughing.

Don sang in the All-State Choir in high school. He was accepted at Juilliard and had a Peace Corps assignment. He declined both to pursue his K-12 teaching degree in physical education and math. In college, he sang in a folk duo with Joanne at many venues around town.

He ran track in college. Don belonged to the Chuckanut Bay Rugby Club and was still playing rugby at 50. He completed most of the Washington State route of the Pacific Crest Trail.

His influence in the community can be seen in his outdoor school while teaching in Conway, the Ferndale Boys and Girls Club, The Ferndale Alternative High School: Clearview, International Athletic and The Family Meals Program.

Don met Ardis Gerard at WWU and married in 1966. He is survived by his wife, Ardis, of 58 years. Together they raised four daughters. Teresa Rieland; Katherine Rosario (Art), grandchildren Grace, Paloma, Joel and Levi; Patricia Rieland, grandchildren Keyani and Zenni; and Rebecca Smith (Joshua Smith), grandchildren Olivia, Devyn, Ezra, Micah, Josiah and Abby. Great-grandchildren Marianna and Ryder. Don’s sister Gail O’hern. Sisters-in-Law: Carol Hassebrock and Gary Haveman, Janet Gerard and Ian Cloudsdale, Karen and Gary Bruno, Wanda and Zack Bruner. Numerous nieces and nephews. Zenni’s dad and family friend, Linc Mkwananzi.

Don was a teacher, musician, inventor, fisherman, photographer, athlete and avid hiker. He had more ideas than was possible to fulfill in one life. He was curious about everything. Anyone who met Don always came away with a story.

Please join us on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at The United Church of Ferndale 2034 Washington St., Ferndale, WA, 98248. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either United Church of Ferndale (address above) or Dr. Laurie Mischley’s Parkinson’s Research at Bastyr University. https://bastyr.edu/give-form Choose either of Dr Mischley’s projects in the Project Designation drop-down section.