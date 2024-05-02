Donald Dooyema, born Oct. 3, 1958, in Pipestone Minnesota and was raised in Sumas sadly passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024, peacefully in his apartment.

Donald spent his life traveling the United States as a truck driver and worked locally driving gravel truck for various companies.

Apart from his everyday activities, Donald enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Seahawks on the weekend and being with his family as much as he could. Donald attended Nooksack Valley schools.

Donald is survived by his children, Dawnell, Abigale (Abbey) and Daniel (Danny) all of Pennsylvania.

His mother, Rolena Dooyema of Lynden, Rosella (Mike) Hougen of Ferndale, Elmer (Julie) Dooyema of Lynden, Hermina McNeill of Oak Harbor, Ronald Dooyema of Lynden, and Emilene (Loren) Van Beek of Sumas.

Donald is preceded in death by his dad, Harvey Dooyema; grandparents, Dan and Rickie Dooyema and Evert and Fannie Brands. Also, his brother-in-law Edwin McNeill.

A private family gathering was held on May 2, 2024.

Funeral arraignments were made by Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services.