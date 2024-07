Donald Stone, Sr., 93, of Ferndale, passed away peacefully June 3, 2024. He was surrounded by family.

Donald’s sister, Veld Gile, 89, also in Ferndale, passed away peacefully, June 26, 2024. She was also surrounded by family.

A combined graveside service will take place July 27, 11 a.m. at Saxon Cemetery. The address is 1236 Bowman Road, Acme. Please join us for a celebration of life, later that day at 1 p.m., Berthusen Park, 8837 Berthusen Road, Lynden.