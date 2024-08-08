Donna Jane Spoelstra, 65, of Lynden, passed away peacefully, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband and daughters.

Donna was born on April 4, 1959, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Bill and Priscilla (Bootsma) Wagenaar. She grew up as the youngest daughter of eight children on a farm in Iowa. Donna graduated from Unity Christian High School in Orange City, Iowa, and attended Dordt University for one year then followed her brothers and sister to Washington.

Donna graduated from Shoreline Community College in Seattle with a degree as a dental hygienist. Donna moved to Lynden with her three daughters in 1990 from Seattle. She married Philip Spoelstra on Nov. 26, 1994. Donna worked as a dental hygienist in various clinics until ultimately spending most of her career working for Dr. Robert Klein, at Lynden Family Dental before retiring in 2020.

Donna was a faithful member of Second Christian Reformed Church, attending for nearly 30 years. She served as a Sunday school teacher and in other various ways in children’s ministry; she loved her second family, dearly. Donna was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Whenever she could, she would spend time taking her grandchildren to McDonald’s or spoiling them with ice cream at her home.

Donna enjoyed going on trips to Joseph, Oregon, with her siblings, coffee dates with close friends, and a blizzard on special occasions. As much as she loved her family and friends, her faith was always most important and very evident in her life and in her relationships with others. No matter what trial or hardship she faced in life, including her battle with cancer, her ultimate peace and comfort came in her relationship with Christ and turning everything over to God, knowing that heaven was to come in the end.

Donna was incredibly grateful to her family and friends during her battle with cancer who supported her, her husband, and children during this time. Her family wants to thank all those who have supported and helped during this time, including the hospice staff that helped bring her comfort in her last few days.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Paul and Jean Spoelstra, sisters Glenice Wagenaar and Sharon (Wagenaar) Bomgaars and husband Dennis, sister-in-law MaryAnn Spoelstra and nephews Nicholas, Matthew, and Luke Spoelstra. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 30 years Phil; children Marita Moton, children Joshua, Myla and Mariah, Jasmine (Jim) Childs, children Weston and Graham, Sade (Daniel) Noteboom, children Haven, Tatum and Trey; stepchildren Chris (Barb) Spoelstra, children Lincoln and Ethan, Kylee Spoelstra, children Blake and Behr; siblings Paul (Verdie) Wagenaar, Joanna Wagenaar, Mark (LuAnn) Wagenaar, John (Lynae) Wagenaar, and Dean (Glenda) Wagenaar. Leonard (Sheila) Spoelstra, Sharon (Gary) Sterk, Dave (Heather) Spoelstra, as well as many nephews and nieces, and close friends.

A service in her honor will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Second Christian Reformed Church, in Lynden at 11 a.m. Memorials in her honor may be made to The Whatcom Hospice House; as well as being a strong supporter of Christian education, to Lynden Christian Schools Tuition Assistance Fund, 417 Lyncs Dr. Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.