Donna Pearson

Donna Jean Pearson, age 76, of Everson, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her daughter Kelli and good friend Connie.

She is remembered for being an encouraging, selfless, giving and loyal friend. She never gave up on her family and friends.

Donna was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Sumas to parents Bert and Nellie (Cies-lar) Lindsay. She grew up in the Nooksack area, graduating from Nooksack Valley High School. Donna worked for Kale’s Cannery in Everson and Bellingham Frozen Foods and then for 20 years at Bellingham Goodwill.

Donna was a natural born athlete. She enjoying pitching for softball and was an excellent bowler. She loved gardening and spending time with family.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother Donnie Lindsay.

She is survived by her daughter Kelli Rogers and son-in-law Steve; grandchildren Stephen, Lindsay “Nicole” and Christopher; and good friends Connie DeBoer and A.J. Garcia.

A special thank-you to the PeaceHealth family of providers for their tender love and care throughout the last two years.

Memorials are suggested to Seattle Goodwill, 700 Dearborn Place S., Seattle, WA 98144.

A private family graveside service in Nooksack Cemetery is planned with a celebration of Donna’s life to be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.