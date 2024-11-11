Donna Rae Honorof, age 76 went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 26, 2024 surrounded by the loving care of her family, and care takers at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

Born on Nov. 21, 1947, Donna was blessed with several talents. Her most remarkable talent was sharing her love with the world, and seeing the good in everyone, letting them know how special they were. Family was the most important thing of all in her life. Mirroring that of her savior, Jesus Christ, Donna’s love was strong and genuine as she was a nurturer and always encouraged people and told them that she loved them, wanted them to be happy in life, and that she was proud of them. Those who knew and received Donna’s love were her husband, children, grandchildren, relatives, friends, neighbors, her pets, and even the birds and squirrels. She loved the beauty of Gods creation flowers, trees, and the breathtaking views of Mt Rainier.

Donna had a great sense of humor and a talent for telling jokes. Some of her talents and hobbies included gardening, painting, crocheting, puzzles of every kind, cooking/baking, ice skating, and was a professional Ms. Pac-Man player. She also really loved listening to her oldies but goodies music. Ever since she could walk, she laced up her skates and took to the ice skating rink. Donna later met the love of her life, Ben Honorof, and they were married on Valentines Day, 1968.

Her care for others was unmatched, especially for her husband, children, grandchildren, and her beloved pooch, Ringo who was always by her side.

Donna is preceded in death by her sister, Carol; her father, Elmer “John”; her mother, Esther; her grandmother Helen; and her best friend, Tery.

Donna will be greatly missed by her husband, Ben Honorof; her daughter, Kimberly Ann and son-in-law Jon; her son Michael Alan; her grandchildren Melia Gabrielle, Arielle Elise, and Josiah Dillon; her nieces and nephews Jamie, Bradley, Marc, Julie, Denise, Rachel, and Henry; her close cousins, Reva, Marlene and Marilyn; her sister-in-law Fay Honorof; and her best friends Laurie, Susan, Penny, Linda, and Nelda.

A graveside service was held on Nov. 1, 2024 at the Lynden Cemetery. A celebration of life and reception will also be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church, Lynden. All are welcome.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.