Doris Epley, nee Wouters, passed into glory on Monday, Feb. 18, 2020, following a heart attack.

She was born to Andy and Alice (Jager) Wouters on May 6, 1934. She was married to Jack Epley in 1969.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother Lambert Wouters; and brother-in-law Pete Zylstra.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Zylstra; brother, Howard (Clarice) Wouters of Tacoma; and brother-in-law Bob (Mary) Epley of Olympia; also many nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her.

Doris graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1952. After graduating, she worked at the Whatcom Laundry in Lynden, and she spent a couple of years in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She settled in Seattle where she worked for Boeing for 35 years.

In retirement, she and her husband moved to Mount Vernon. After Jack passed, she returned to Lynden, living the last two years at Lynden Manor. Through the years, Doris painted beautiful pictures and she and Jack were avid steelhead fishermen. She loved her church and Pastor Ben.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 29, in Second Christian Reformed Church of Lynden.