Dorothy De Young, age 85, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. She was always friendly to everyone she met.

Dorothy was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Lynden to parents Rev. Dick and Ruth (Kamstra) De Young. Dorothy attended Lynden schools through the eighth grade. She was a caregiver for her mother until Ruth’s passing. Dorothy had her own apartment for 20 years before living her last 10 years at the Rosewood Retirement Home. Dorothy loved to knit, put puzzles together and especially travel to California to visit her sister.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Hilda Grasman, Toni Cowan, Marie Grasman and Ann Zylstra.

She is survived by sisters Joey (Ike) Workentin, Dixie Foster and Gladys (John) Timm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service was held in Monumenta Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.