Doug VanLant

Douglas DeWayne VanLant, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Doug was born Dec. 8, 1931 in Brooten Minnesota to parents Benjamin and Geneva (Bouwman) VanLant. He completed eighth grade before going to work on his parents farm.

Doug and Marian met in school and were married on Oct. 21, 1952 in Brooten and were blessed with four children Jay, Terry, Cheryl and Glen.

Doug and Marian dairy farmed and raised row crops for 30 years mostly around Washington.

Doug was a charter member of the Antique Tractor and Machinery Association with his favorite type of tractor being the John Deere. He and Marian loved to travel.

Known for his yodelling, it was during these meetings and travels he was asked to open with yodell.

Doug could be found going for coffee at the Dutch Treat with the guys or after church Sunday morning breakfast at Rustlers with his family.

Doug and Marion became members of Third Christian Reformed Church in 1962

Doug is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Marion; brothers Wallace VanLant and Wayne VanLant, grandson Scotty Vanderhage and granddaughter Lisa Galoia.

Doug is survived by children Jay (Fran), Terry (Dianne), Cheryl (Jim Lankhaar) and Glen; grandchildren Tim, Wayne, Bret, Janelle, T.J., Darren, Mandi, Ryan, Brittany and Brianne; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doug will be greatly missed by siblings Norma Kraun, Hazel Kornelis, and Carol Blok.

A private family funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Gillies Funeral Home followed by an 11 a.m. graveside committal in Monumenta Cemetery.

If you wish to participate, please watch the Funeral service live streamed at www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies.