Dr. Robert James Lorence was born on Dec. 19, 1940 in Yakima to parents Charles Martin Lorence and Kathleen Esther (Pollock) Lorence. Bob passed Dec. 27 in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 82.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Kathleen Lorence, his grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and family members.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Lorence, sons Jon (Tricia) Lorence of Umatilla, OR, Bob (Dee) Lorence of Umatilla, OR and daughter Jennifer (Craig) Westling of Filer, ID, as well as grandchildren Paul Lorence, Megan Lorence, Katelyn (Brady) Butters, Ryan Lorence, Aubrey Westling, Taylor Westling and Chase Westling.

Bob is also survived by sister Kathie (Thomas) McManus of Umatilla, OR and numerous cousins.

To view Bob’s full obituary please go to burnsmortuaryhermiston.com

A celebration of life will be announced in the spring.