Durk De Jager

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and “Kakie”, Durk De Jager, age 89, passed away in Bellingham on Wednesday, Nov. 24 of heart failure. He is remembered as a kind and good hearted man.

Durk was born on June 4, 1932 in Uitwellubgerga, Friesland to parents Pieter and Aaltje (DeVries) De Jager.

He immigrated to California at 19 years of age with only a suitcase in his hand. Durk was drafted in the US Army and after serving two years was honorably discharged in October of 1954.

Durk met and later married Pat Jager on Dec. 29, 1954. The newlyweds moved to Sumas where they rented a farm before buying their own dairy farm on Mission Road in Everson in 1962.

Together they had five children. Durk retired in 1990 and they moved to Lynden. Pat passed away in March 1998.

Durk met and married Patty Claus on Nov. 4, 2018.

Durk had a great love of the Lord and embraced everyone with his love. He was a former deacon and elder at Everson Christian Reformed Church. Durk served on the Farm Bureau and Dairy Federation, and was a former Toast Master. He was a former tour bus driver for BelAir Charters. He loved to do roadtrips, traveling to Holland, and taking cruises. Durk loved family time and coffee with his buddies.

Durk was preceded in death by his parents, first wife of 44 years, Pat De Jager, son-in-law John Berendsen, brothers Roger and Sjoerd, and brother in law Gosse.

Durk is survived by his wife of three years, Patty Claus; children Pete (Shelli), Jennie, Alice (Glen), Marge (Steve), and Mark (Katheen); 18 grandchildren Rodney (Stephanie), Gary (Brittani), Janis (Lance), Jill (Kevin), Matthew (Becki), Brent (Chelsea), Kristin (Sam), Shannon (Jeff), Greg (Kelly), Grant (Tara), Cristina (Reuben), Carla (Jake), Pedro, Julie (Chris), Jeff (Rachel), Jessi (Tyson), Brittney, and Karley (Evan); and 43 great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by sisters Akke (Atze), Tracy (Jim), Lyda (Pier) and Hinke; brothers Watte (Sietske) and Oane; sister in laws Marian, Jesse, Grace (Andrew), and Hilda; brother-in-law Bert (Jackie); stepsiblings David (Sara), Michael (Linda) and Teresa (Mike); plus numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s or to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Gillies Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, at Monumenta Cemetery followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Second Christian Reformed Church, Lynden with Pastor Ben deRegt officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.